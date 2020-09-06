Leaders of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement and the Palestinian Hamas group, both sworn enemies of Israel, have met to discuss diplomatic normalisation between the Jewish state and Arab countries, the movement said.

On Sunday, Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was given a hero's welcome at Ain al Helweh, Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp.

Hezbollah-run Al Manar TV reported earlier that Hassan Nasrallah, head of the Iran-backed Shia Hezbollah movement, and Haniyeh stressed the "stability" of the "axis of resistance" against Israel.

They discussed "political and military developments in Palestine, Lebanon and the region" and "the dangers to the Palestinian cause" including "Arab plans for normalisation" with Israel, Al Manar said.

It reported the meeting without specifying where or when it took place.

Nasrallah has been living in secret locations since Hezbollah's devastating 2006 war with Israel and makes rare public appearances. He said in 2014 that he often changes his place of residence.

The Haniyeh-Nasrallah meeting follows an August 13 announcement that the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to normalise ties.

