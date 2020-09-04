Turkey has accused Greece of shunning dialogue and lying after Athens denied any agreement had been brokered by NATO to hold technical talks in bid to avert conflict in the eastern Mediterranean.

Cavusoglu said Greece did in fact agree to the proposal when it was made. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg confirmed on Friday that technical talks have already started.

"Greece denied the secretary general's (remarks) but the one lying here is not the NATO secretary general, it's Greece itself," Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara on Friday.

Tensions escalated last month after Turkey dispatched a seismic survey vessel to the eastern Mediterranean for energy exploration following a maritime deal between Greece and Egypt. Turkey says the pact infringes on its continental shelf.

Greece dispatched its top diplomat to the UN on Friday to discuss the escalating conflict.

Technical talks

"Following my discussions with Greek and Turkish leaders, the two allies have met already for technical talks at NATO," Stoltenberg said, answering a question in an online press conference.

"The aim of these talks is to establish mechanisms for military de-confliction to reduce accidents in east Mediterranean," he said, explaining that no agreement has been reached on the mechanism as yet.

"These are technical talks, rather than negotiations on underlying disputes between Greece and Turkey."

Earlier on Thursday, Stoltenberg said Greek and Turkish leaders "agreed to enter into technical talks at NATO to establish mechanisms for military de-confliction to reduce the risk of incidents and accidents. "

But Athens said it had never agreed to the technical talks, which in any case did not constitute dialogue with Turkey, as Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said progress could only be made if Ankara stopped making "threats."

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies Turkey and Greece vehemently disagree over claims to natural gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean and the extent of their continental shelves.

READ MORE: NATO: Turkey, Greece agree to 'technical talks' on eastern Mediterranean

Greek FM heads to UN