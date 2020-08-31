Last Sunday, Syrian President Bashar al Assad met with members of the Makhlouf family in al Qardaha, his ancestral village. This comes a day after the regime formally transferred the license to operate the country’s duty-free shops from the family’s most notorious tycoon, Rami, to his malleable brother, Ihab.

Except, while mollifying potentially apprehensive elites is one of many strategic policies Bashar inherited from his father, Hafez, formulae for regime longevity, once fine-tuned to subdue Syrians, no longer meaningfully apply.

Nine years of gruelling war have fundamentally transformed Syrian society, and publicly appeasing the country’s richest dynasty is bound to agitate its citizens - over 85 percent of whom now live in poverty. Syria’s Alawite community is likely to perceive these moves as yet another betrayal by the Syrian president.

Syria’s economy has collapsed. Decimated by conflict and corruption – and exacerbated by Lebanon’s financial crisis – its currency is now worth a fraction of its prewar value.

The average monthly salary, 50,000 SYP, or the equivalent of $25, hardly covers the cost of rent and utilities, even in small cities. State-subsidised bakeries, one of the last remaining safety nets, are inundated with crowds of hungry people. Queues at gas stations extend for kilometres. Unemployment, which the UN estimates at 50 percent, is compounded by drug abuse, alcoholism, and psychological trauma.

Heba, a teacher from Latakia, referred to living conditions as a “nightmare”. Meat and vegetables are virtually unaffordable. Five eggs can cost up to 1000 SYP, or 2 percent of the average income. Plain bread, washed down with tea, has replaced most meals. Families operating without remittances, she claims, face a genuine risk of starvation.

Sawsan, a retired teacher whose husband is a former army officer, asserts that their collective pensions do not preclude the likelihood of going hungry. “After all these years,” she said, “I need to ask my daughters abroad to send money simply so we can eat. It’s humiliating.”

Meanwhile, severe power outages and water shortages have become the norm. Although electricity generally oscillates in 3-hour intervals, water cuts can last for days.

In contrast, the Syrian elite, embodied best in the Assad-Makhlouf dynasties, continue to flaunt their lavish lifestyles while demanding that Syrians remain steadfast in the face of an "international conspiracy."

The gap between the rich and the poor, paraded on social media by Assad’s relatives, follows a longstanding pattern of disregard for loyalist grievances.

Last August, Rami’s son, Mohammed, was pictured showcasing his collection of sportscars online, causing outrage among Alawites. Assad responded by invoking deniability regarding the family’s illicit schemes and launching an “anti-corruption” campaign, a stunt that was uniformly mocked by the community. Though his response may have partially sought to defuse tensions, in reality, Assad, emboldened by his military victories, has prioritised appeasing influential families over pacifying his increasingly restive base.

However, neglecting the grievances of the Alawites, his main constituency, could have galvanising implications.

In October 2014, small anti-regime protests erupted in the coastal province of Tartous, home to both a sizeable Alawite demographic and the largest volume of soldier fatalities.

Activists distributed leaflets that angrily addressed the president. “The throne is for you,” they read, “and the coffin for our sons.” Today, this slogan captures a widespread sentiment among the country’s increasingly resentful minority sect.

Years of forced conscription, facilitated by military checkpoints and raids targeting homes, cafes, and universities, have transmuted the Syrian coast into a never-ending cycle of funerals, acrimony, and despair.

The Alawites, who by 2015 had lost up to a third of their men of military age to fighting to preserve Assad’s rule, now question more than ever their allegiance to the regime.