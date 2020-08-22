The benefits of Turkey's recent giant natural gas discovery in the Black Sea will be felt mostly in the medium and long term as the gas is expected to be ready for public consumption in 2023.

As announced on Friday by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, some 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves were found after the drill ship Fatih started work on July 20 off the Black Sea coast.

The size of the discovery dwarfs all the natural gas Turkey has ever produced (16.6 billion cubic meters), and is expected to be worth roughly $65 billion in value.

Enver Erkan, an economist at Istanbul-based private investment firm Tera Yatirim, said after Erdogan teased the arrival of good news ushering in a "new era" in Turkey, energy shares and the Turkish lira both gained some ground.

The US Dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to around 7.20 ahead of the announcement, after hovering above 7.34 earlier in the week, but settled for the weekend at 7.34 after the announcement was made.

Underlining the importance of energy as a driver of Turkey’s current account deficit, Erkan says the reserves will be enough for the country's gas needs for the next eight years.

If the country discovers more such resources in the near future, which is highly likely, this will bring greater benefits to the country and economy, Erkan said.

"Rescuing Turkey from foreign exchange sensitivity is crucial for its economic transformation," he explained.

Noting that the market reaction is still in the short run, Erkan said this will also cut costs for households as well as help the production economy.

Meeting long-term gas needs