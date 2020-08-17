Turkey marked 21 years since a devastating earthquake in the Marmara region claimed over 17,000 lives.

The quake on August 17, 1999 caused around $36 billion in economic losses, according to the Connected Business Initiative's Turkey platform.

During a commemoration ceremony in Istanbul Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, "During 1999, we only had 50 earthquake observation stations. Today, Turkey has Europe's second-largest observation network with 1,100 observation stations."

The magnitude 7.5 quake struck Turkey's most industrial and densely populated region killed 17,480 people.

Over 285,000 buildings were damaged and 600,000 were left homeless by the 45-second quake.