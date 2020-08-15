The majestic Sumela Monastery in northeastern Turkey has reopened its doors for mass for the first time in almost five years after being closed for restoration.

Overlooking a lush valley near the Black Sea coast, the monastery reopened its doors on Saturday to Christian Orthodox services after undergoing four years of restoration work.

Saturday's service coincided with Christians celebration of the Assumption of Mary.

Local officials are taking necessary measures to ensure security and social distancing.

They also made arrangements to provide accommodation and transportation to worshippers.

The service is headed by officials from the Patriarchate.

The service in the previous years were led by Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew I.

This year, only a certain number of people are attending the mass due to restrictions over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The mass will commence from 0600 until 0900GMT, and no other visitors will be admitted onto the premises for two hours after its conclusion.

Restoration work

The site was closed to visitors in September 2015 due to the risk of rocks falling over the structure.

The building had been carved into the Pontic Mountains over 1,600 years ago.

The first phase of environmental planning, as well as fortification efforts and geological and geotechnical research, were conducted on the surrounding rocks, with one part of the monastery, including its yard, was opened for public in May 2019.