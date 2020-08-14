Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reached an agreement to officially establish bilateral relations yesterday, marking only the third time an Arab nation has opened full diplomatic ties with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

The Palestinian Authority slammed the deal as a “betrayal of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian cause.” A Hamas spokesman said the UAE had “stabbed” the Palestinians in the back.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the agreement was announced, Jared Kushner, senior advisor to US President Donald Trump, said: “There is a good chance that another country could make a deal with Israel in the coming days.”

Which country could that be?

Bahrain

The Bahraini Foreign Ministry described Thursday’s deal as “a step to enhance opportunities to achieve peace in the Middle East.”

“The Kingdom of Bahrain extends its warm congratulations to the UAE along with the US and Israel for reaching a deal that halts the annexation of Palestinian territories,” it said in a statement.

Of all the Arab states, Bahrain appears the most likely to join the UAE as the next to normalise relations with Israel. There have been multiple instances over the years which indicate Bahrain could be moving in that direction.

Its leadership has lifted the ban on travel to Israel and has encouraged visits there such as the one by a Bahraini delegation promoting religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence. A week ago, it ended a ban on imported Israeli goods.

Three years ago, the king of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa, was said to have informed Israel that it was interested in normalising relations, this according to an Israeli TV station.

In a rare public statement for an Arab official to make, the Bahraini foreign minister Khalid bin Ahmed al Khalifa defended Israel’s airstrikes on Iranian targets in Syria in May 2018.

In a 2019 interview with Israel’s Channel 13, the first by a Bahraini official, al Khalifa said that “Israel is part of this heritage of this whole region, historically. So, the Jewish people have a place amongst us.” The interview was absent of any criticism of Israeli policies towards Palestinians and focused primarily on denouncing Iran.

A leaked video from a panel discussion at the Warsaw Conference last year also revealed al Khalifa arguing that confronting the “Iranian threat” was more important than the Israel-Palestine issue.

In April 2019, several Israeli speakers featured at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress hosted in Manama. A month later in May, Bahraini authorities shut down a live stream symposium that planned to discuss the dangers of Gulf states’ normalisation with Israel.

Then came the “Peace to Prosperity” workshop hosted by Manama between June 25-26, that launched the economic component of the Middle East peace initiative led by Kushner, which some observers claimed was less about Palestinian prosperity and more about drawing Gulf Arab countries into the peace process – and into deeper normalisation with Israel.

Oman

Oman has come out in support of the UAE’s decision today, calling it “historic” and said that it hoped the accord would contribute to a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in the region.

The Sultanate has long chartered an independent foreign policy when compared to its other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) counterparts, and its relationship with Israel highlights that approach.

In 1994, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin flew to Muscat to meet with the now late Sultan Qaboos bin Said, which was the first official meeting between an Israeli prime minister and a Gulf head of state.

Coming on the heels of the Oslo Accords, Oman wanted to jump on the opportunity to formally open ties with Israel.

In 1996, Oman and Israel concluded the first bilateral agreement between Israel and a GCC country, which enabled the two to open trade representative offices. In 2000, Muscat had them shuttered after the outbreak of the second Palestinian intifada.

More recently on October 26, 2018, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a surprise visit to Muscat and was received by Qaboos. A joint statement issued by both countries suggested that the goal of the visit involved the achievement of “peace and stability in the Middle East.”

A day later, Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi called on the GCC to recognise Israel.

In February 2019, Netanyahu met with Alawi at the Warsaw Conference.

Then, at the World Economic Forum in Jordan in April, Alawi drew controversy saying that “we Arabs must be able to look into this issue and try to ease those fears that Israel has through initiatives and real deals.”

A few months later, Israel declared that it would be opening a diplomatic mission in Oman. Yossi Cohen, head of Israel’s Mossad, revealed that “We do not yet have with [Oman] official peace treaties but there is already a commonality of interests, broad cooperation and open channels of communication.”

Some of those strategic interests Muscat views as crucial for diversifying its economy away from hydrocarbon dependence – and Israel is seen as an attractive partner when it comes to innovating its agricultural sector, offering support on startup enterprises, not to mention on arms and surveillance technologies.

With the rollout of the “Deal of the Century” by the Trump administration in January, the ambassadors of Oman, Bahrain and the UAE were in attendance, granting it a degree of Arab legitimacy.