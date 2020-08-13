Most people understand Pakistan to be a homogenously Muslim nation. But the reality is that Pakistan is a fragmented, polarised society where it is very difficult to forge a consensus on any one issue.

Like most decolonised countries, Pakistan had to face the difficult problem of nation building around artificially constructed borders. Leaders hastily espoused an Islamic identity to unify a heterogeneous population; an expedient means of establishing some kind of social cohesion.

However, it was exclusionary and untested.

Last month, the administrative delay of the construction of a Hindu temple in the capital city of Islamabad has again put a spotlight on the issue of minority rights in Pakistan — and specifically the place of Hindus within the broader collective.

As the state’s Council of Islamic Ideology considers the matter, it’s worth revisiting the history and actions that have stifled the development of an inclusive Pakistani national identity that could have managed the expression of difference without intolerant public furor.

In light of the preconditions at the time of its birth, the task of nation-building in Pakistan was ominous. One question had to be settled at the very beginning and seems to never have been answered definitively: On what grounds was a distinct Pakistani identity to be founded?

An imagined nation

Danish Kaneria was not Pakistan’s first Hindu cricketer, but his religious convictions didn’t matter to the legions of sports fans who roared for anyone wearing the country’s characteristic green jersey. To compete in it signified an allegiance that went beyond the vicissitudes of identitarian bigotry in Pakistan.

He was certainly ‘othered’ in a way that would appear strange to secular Western eyes, but the long-standing presence of his community in Pakistani life was widely understood. Minorities were explicitly incorporated into the fabric of the state at its founding, symbolised by the white stripe on the nation’s flag.

Pakistan is remarkable for coming into being virtually overnight through its own assertion that the Muslims of South Asia were a nation separate from the region’s Hindu masses. Since antiquity, people have similarly created whole polities to make a point about who they are and, importantly, how they are different from others.

Sociologists and political scientists who have studied nationalism are divided on the question of what unifies a nation-state. Different governments have to contend with different kinds of identity problems, each having a number of policy instruments at their disposal to form, manipulate, and strengthen national identity.

A defining characteristic of illiberal societies is a limitation on access to power to certain categories of people, and is more likely to occur when national identity is based on ethnicity or religion.

At independence, Pakistan consisted of two linguistically distinct territories separated by thousands of kilometers and no history of unity.

The Pakistani establishment chose to disregard differences in deeming religious ideology sufficient to bind the nation. Their imagined political community fractured with the separation of East Pakistan in 1971, but policymakers did not reform this failed vision.

Pakistan's checkered constitutional history hasn’t helped smoothen the process either.

The first constitution of Pakistan was not adopted until 1956, and included fundamental rights for all citizens irrespective of religion. Within two years, it was abrogated, and the first martial law regime was instituted. A second constitution was adopted in 1962; after the succession of Bangladesh and destabilisation of its federalist system, it was replaced by the 1973 Constitution that is currently in use, which provides equal rights to all minorities.

In all three, Pakistan’s self-image has remained surprisingly constant: It is an Islamic Republic, and its citizens easily identifiable by their Muslim identity.