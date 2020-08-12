TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Covid-19 to have a lesser impact on economic growth: Turkey
Turkey's Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says the country's economy is expected to grow "between -2 percent and +1 percent this year, above the world average."
Covid-19 to have a lesser impact on economic growth: Turkey
Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak meets with press and economists at the Presidential Office in Dolmabahce, Istanbul, Turkey June 05, 2020. / AA
August 12, 2020

Turkey is affected by global capital movements as much as other countries during the Covid-19 pandemic period, the country's finance minister has said.

"Turkey will be one of the lesser affected countries by the recession," Berat Albayrak told in an interview with CNN Turk on Wednesday.

He also noted that Ankara has transformed its economic paradigm to production and export base.

"Turkey changed its economic model. The old model relied on high interest rates, low currency exchange rate and imports. That is no longer sustainable,” Albayrak said.

READ MORE:Turkey is becoming more self-sufficient post-pandemic

Fluctiations are under control

Albayrak stressed Turkey is managing fluctuations in a controlled manner.

Turkish lira lost around 22 percent of its value against the US dollar since the beginning of this year. The dollar/lira exchange rate hit an all-time high of around 7.37 last Thursday.

"What matters is not the level of the exchange rate, but whether it is competitive," Albayrak said.

Recommended

Regarding the speculations of Turkey's growth amid coronavirus pandemic, Albayrak said: "On contrary to international institutions' forecasts which show a contraction of above 5 percent, we expect Turkish economy to grow between minus 2 percent and plus 1 percent this year, above the world average," Albayrak said.

He also underlined that malicious perception operations do not work on Turkey anymore as the country switched to a "national independence (economy) model".

READ MORE:Turkey launches $15.4B aid package to fight and weather impact of Covid-19

Rapid revival

Pointing to the rapid revival of the economy in May and June, Albayrak said Turkey will be among the least hit countries in the second quarter of this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will be one of the fastest normalised and recovered countries in the world," he said.

In the first quarter of 2020, Turkey's economy grew 4.5 percent year-on-year, according to TurkStat data. The first Covid-19 case was confirmed late in the first quarter.

All economic data shows Turkey's economic recovery is off to a strong start with the lifting of restrictions.

READ MORE:Turkey's Erdogan says Islamic economy can pull world 'out of crisis'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation