A controversial claim by Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli that the disputed religious site of Ayodhya was in Nepal, and that the Hindu deity Lord Ram was Nepalese, has inflamed tensions between India and Nepal.

On July 13, Oli accused India of cultural aggression and historical distortion while addressing a function to mark the 206th anniversary of the birth of Nepalese poet, Bhanubakta Acharya, who translated the Hindu epic Ramayana from Sanskrit to Nepali.

“We have been suppressed culturally. Facts have been twisted. Even today, we believe that Sita was married to an Indian prince, Ram. We gave her not to an Indian, but to the one from Ayodhya. Ayodhya is a village that lies to the west of Birgunj,” Oli said from his official residence in Baluwatar.

“India has created a disputed Ayodhya, a fake Ayodhya. Lord Ram’s kingdom was not in Uttar Pradesh but in Nepal, near Balmiki Ashram.”

His statement garnered critical response from leaders within his own ruling party, the Nepal Communist Party (NCP), and those from India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On Tuesday, Nepal’s foreign ministry issued a press note in an effort at damage control.

“The remarks made by the prime minister are not linked to any political subject and have no intention at all to hurt the feeling and sentiment of anyone,” adding that Oli’s words were a call for further research into the Ramayana’s “cultural geography”.

While both countries are majority Hindu, Nepal has always been sensitive to maintaining a separate cultural identity from its larger neighbour in the south.

Politics of mythical proportions

The feud over the site of Ayodhya being the birthplace of Ram goes back centuries, and is shrouded in mythology, with countless stories and claims over the historical figure of Ram.

More recently, the city of Ayodhya has been an important touchstone in India’s political map since the demolition of the Babri mosque in 1992, which led to an outburst of religious violence and rioting across the country.

Nearly 30 years later, the legacy of that event continues to influence India’s secular fabric and the politics around communal identity.

Leading up to that act of communal violence, Ram had transformed from a beloved and tragic figure in the Ramayana epic, to a symbol of resurgent Hindu identity to fuel a muscular Indian nationalism.

Since the partition of India in 1947, Hindu nationalist forces worked to historicise mythology for political gain. The allegation that the Babri mosque was built on the ruins of a temple that marked Ram’s birth, became a lightning rod for Hindu nationalist fervour.

After the mosque was destroyed, the BJP’s manifesto had promised to build a temple for Ram at the disputed religious site since 1996.

Last November, the Indian Supreme Court gave a controversial final judgment that awarded the disputed territory for construction of the temple.