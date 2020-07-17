UK flag carrier British Airways is retiring its entire Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet fleet following the huge hit to international air travel caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm we are proposing to retire our entire 747 fleet with immediate effect," the airline said in a statement on Friday.

"It is unlikely our magnificent 'queen of the skies' will ever operate commercial services for British Airways again due to the downturn in travel caused by the Covid-19 global pandemic."

The 400-passenger 747 was launched by Boeing in 1970, and dominated international air travel and cargo over the following decades.

With 31 Jumbos in its fleet, BA currently flies more of the planes than any other airline, according to its statement.

Aviation industry continues to bleed