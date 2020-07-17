Italy and Libya are discussing preliminary steps to tackle Khalifa Haftar's closure of Libyan oil ports as well as mines planted by the warlord's militias.

Libya's Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio met in Libyan capital Tripoli on Thursday to discuss recent developments in Libya and the two countries’ joint cooperation efforts, according to a Libyan government statement.

Security cooperation and efforts against illegal immigration, human trafficking, and smuggling were part of the topics discussed.

The two also spoke about “preparatory steps for the return of Italian companies to resume their activity in Libya, and Italy’s continued contribution to the demining process from areas that were under the control of the aggressor [pro-Haftar] militias”, the statement said.

The officials discussed the necessity of resuming oil production, which remains Libya’s main source of revenue.

READ MORE:UAE behind oil blockade as Libya again halts oil exports: state firm