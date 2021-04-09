RAIPUR — In July 2020, as the Covid-19 lockdown eased off in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police summoned 48-year-old Shyam (name changed), a resident of the Dantewada district, which has been a hotbed of deadly Maoist insurgency for several decades.

Shyam appeared in the police station the following day and much to his surprise, he found his name on the list of 1,600 men whom the police suspected of being the members of various Maoist insurgency groups.

He also recognised the names of several of his neighbours who lived in Gamawada panchayat, a village council, in the Dantewada district.

A few hours later, Shyam found himself standing in a row. A policeman gave him a white t-shirt with ‘Lon-Varratu’ written on its front.

Lon-Varratu means 'come back home' in the local Gondi dialect. It is a surrender policy launched by the government of Chhattisgarh state in June last year.

Starting off as a pilot project in the Dantewada district, Lon-Varratu offered a range of incentives to encourage Maoist insurgents to abandon their fight against the Indian government and clear their names from police records.

Many villagers from Dantewada district however allege that the police pressured them to surrender under the Lon-Varratu policy while they had never been involved in the insurgency.

"I neither helped Maoists nor took part in any such activities in my life, yet I was made to surrender as one,” Shyam told TRT World.

Shyam's village is nestled in one of the remote areas of Dantewada district, where villagers often cross paths with Maoist insurgents, who live in hideouts built in the nearby deep forests.

There are times, Shyam said, when the insurgents show up in his village to preach the "Naxal ideology", which is rooted in Marxist-Leninist thought of defeating capitalism and bringing a revolution in India through protracted guerrilla warfare.

India's Maoist insurgency originated in 1967 in a village named Naxalbari in West Bengal state, where peasants led an armed revolt against the powerful landlords who were backed by the Indian state. The event marked the beginning of the Naxalite movement, which spread in several other states and in the past few decades gained a foothold in the Chhattisgarh state.

Amnesty, but for who?

On April 3, Maoist insurgents ambushed Indian security forces, killing 22 of them in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Entrapping an entire battalion of the Indian paramilitary forces is the insurgent group's most demonstrable tactic.

In 2010, at least 300 Maoist insurgents encircled a convoy of the Indian paramilitary forces and gunned down 76 soldiers in a matter of a few hours. The macabre incident shook the entire nation since it revealed the sheer potency of the Maoist military machine.

For civilians who live in places like Dantewada, life comes with different kinds of challenges. Caught in the conflict, they say they have been victimised by both sides — the Maoist guerrillas as well as the Indian state.

Shyam became a suspect in the eyes of the police because he attended public meetings hosted by the Maoist guerrillas. If a villager refuses to participate in such meetings, he says, the guerrillas demand cash and subject them to the Taliban-style public lashings.

Sometime in 2015, Shyam missed one of the meetings because his mother-in-law was gravely ill. The guerrillas gave him a brutal public lashing. Humiliated and hurt, he tried to commit suicide by hanging himself by a tree, but survived because the branch could not carry his weight. He fell down, suffering minor injuries.

“I paid 5,000 rupees ($67) to dadas (Maoists) after I failed to kill myself. I sought their forgiveness and they forgave me,” he said.

Much like Shyam, another villager Subhash (name changed) claimed that police forced him to surrender irrespective of the fact that he was never part of any Maoist outfit.

“On the last week of July 2020, I was informed to reach Bhansi police station because my name is in the list of suspected Maoists,” said Subash.

Speaking to TRT World, Subash said the police gave him two options: either to surrender under the Lon-Varratu policy and clear his name or to continue to be under police investigation.

“Thinking of my family and to avoid further police harassment, I followed their instructions and gave thumb impressions. Later, they made me pose for a group photo with the SP (Superintendent of Police) and Collector (a magistrate),” he said.

TRT World reached out to Abhishek Pallav, Superintendent of Police in Dantewada district, to enquire about the amnesty policy and criticisms around it.

Pallav rejected the widespread allegation that the police were branding civilians as Maoists and forcing them to surrender under the Lon-Varratu scheme.

He said the list of suspects was prepared after a "thorough interrogation of captured Maoists and inputs from our informers."

“The police not only counsels them (the surrendered Maoists), but also helps them to get back to their normal life by offering jobs, aiding them to open shops, agriculture work etc,” Pallav said.

After the counselling sessions, Pallav said, the suspects have two options — either to go back to their villages or join the police force.

There is a cash reward for surrendered militants, too, according to Pallav. As per the policy, a Maoist insurgent gets $167 (10,000 rupees) after he calls it quits and lays down arms. The money comes from the district collector's office.