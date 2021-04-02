A police officer has died after he and a colleague were rammed by a vehicle near the US Capitol, less than three months after the Congress was stormed by a far-right mob, police said.

"One of our officers has succumbed to his injuries," Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of US Capitol Police, told a news conference on Friday.

She confirmed that the suspect had also been pronounced dead following the attack.

Capitol Police shot dead the driver after he jumped out of the car and lunged at them with a knife, Pittman told reporters.

The officer killed in incident was William Evans, who has been on the force for 18 years, Acting US CapitolPolice Chief Yogananda Pittman said in a statement.

Not a 'terrorism-related' incident

No information was available on the identity of the attacker or his motivation, but Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee indicated that a terror link was not suspected at this stage.

"It does not appear to be terrorism-related, but obviously we will continue to investigate," said Contee.