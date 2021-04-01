Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has said it plans to invest $100 billion over the next three years to meet soaring demand as a global shortage of chips hits the auto and other industries.

The announcement on Thursday came after US chip titan Intel unveiled plans last week to spend $20 billion building two new plants in Arizona as part of a plan to boost production at home and in Europe.

Intel's move comes as countries and companies in those regions look to reduce reliance on plants in Asia for semiconductors, which are used in a growing array of products such as cars.

Taiwanese high-tech chip foundries are some of the world's biggest and most advanced, and European and US car manufacturers have been reaching out to Taipei for help plugging the shortages.

The age of 5G

TSMC, the world's largest contract microchip maker, said its new investment plans will increase capacity to keep up with demand. It did not specify where the new foundries would be built.

"We are entering a period of higher growth as the multiyear megatrends of 5G and High-Performance Computing is expected to fuel strong demand for our semiconductor technologies in the next several years," it said in a statement.

"In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic also accelerates digitalisation in every aspect."

The company has said the auto industry was a top priority but warned its factories were already operating at full capacity.