The number of electric and hybrid cars in use in Turkey has increased by 150 percent compared to last year, reaching 44,291, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

These cleaner machines, which emit fewer carbon emissions compared to fossil fuels, have been increasing steadily over the past 10 years.

In 2011, there were only 47 such vehicles registered in Turkey. Five years later, their numbers increased by a thousand for the first time and rose to around 15,000 in 2019.

The number of registered electric and hybrid cars was 17,749 in February 2020 - it reached 36,487 by the end of the year. This has increased again: the number of cars in question was recorded as 44,291 at the end of February 2021, a 150 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

However, despite a considerable increase in their presence on the roads, the overall share of these cleaner vehicles in the market remains low.

As of the end of February, only 0.3 percent of the registered 13,214,599 cars were electric or hybrid.

The rate of electric or hybrid vehicles (9.1 percent) among new registered cars, exceeded the rate of LPG fuelled cars (4.9 percent) for the first time in February.

Last month, 3,885 electric or hybrid cars and 2,79 LPG-fuelled cars were registered in traffic.

Electric car technology

While a "green transformation" has accelerated in many areas from industry to the services sector, these developments have led the world's leading automotive companies to accelerate investments in electric car production.