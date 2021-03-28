Egypt has buried the dead from a train collision that killed at least 19 people and injured 185, according to a revised toll, as investigators probed the country's latest deadly rail crash.

Health Minister Hala Zayed told reporters that an initial toll of 32 killed in Friday's crash was revised down, while the number of injured rose from 165.

"After we honed in on the details of those killed and injured... at this moment there are 185 injured and 19 corpses and three bags of body parts," Zayed said.

She accounted for the higher toll released Friday by saying that some unconscious victims were wrongly pronounced dead.

Surveillance camera footage of the accident seen by AFP showed a speeding train barrelling into another as it rolled slowly down the tracks, sending a carriage hurtling into the air in a cloud of dust.

Most of those injured in Friday's crash that occurred in the Tahta district of southern Sohag province suffered fractures.

The first victims were laid to rest early on Saturday with small groups of family and friends in attendance as residents, who appeared mistrustful of outsiders, kept the media at bay.

President Abdel Fattah el Sisi pledged tough punishment for those responsible for the crash, the latest in a series of rail accidents to plague Egypt.

Such incidents are generally attributed to poor infrastructure and maintenance.

'Carnage'

It came as the most populous Arab nation struggles with another major transport challenge – a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal, a vital shipping lane for international trade.

Early on Saturday, Egypt was again struck by tragedy when a building collapsed in the capital Cairo, killing 18 people, state media reported.

At the scene of the rail disaster, technicians worked through Friday evening to remove five dislocated and damaged carriages.

By morning the crash area was cleared of twisted metal and debris.

Rail traffic also resumed ahead of the burials.

Witnesses and survivors recounted horrifying scenes.

"We were at the mosque then a child came and told us (about the incident). We heard the collision, so we rushed and found the carnage," said a 59-year-old man speaking on condition of anonymity.

The first ambulances to reach the scene arrived "around half an hour" after the crash, he said.