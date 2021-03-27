Militants have seized control of the northern Mozambique town of Palma, killing several people including at least one foreign worker, near a huge gas project involving France's Total and other energy companies, security sources said.

"Government forces have withdrawn from Palma so the town has been taken," one security source told AFP news agency.

Another source confirmed militants had taken the town though fighting in the area was ongoing.

Militants attacked the town in northern province of Cabo Delgado on Wednesday, forcing nearly 200 people including foreign oil workers to be evacuated from a hotel where they had sought refuge.

About 180 people, including expatriate gas workers trapped for three days in a hotel after an insurgent attack were evacuated overnight but some died in an ambush after they left, security and diplomatic sources said.

No one was left behind at the besieged Amarula Palma hotel that came under attack, a hotel worker told AFP on phone.

Mobile phone communication with the area, situated near the Tanzanian border and the hub of a huge gas exploration project, has been disrupted since the assault began.

French oil giant Total is principal investor in region

Around 80 people were taken away from the hotel in military trucks on Friday, but some of the trucks were ambushed, said an official from a private security firm involved in the rescue operation.

There has been no comment from the government since Thursday.

A military official would not confirm any details, but said the defence minister would likely speak later.

French oil giant Total is the principal investor in the $20 billion gas project in Cabo Delgado province. Six other international firms including ExxonMobil are also present in the region.

Militants affiliated to Daesh have raided villages and towns across Mozambique's north, causing nearly 700,000 to flee their homes.