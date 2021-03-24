In her new book, Shanna Swan, an epidemiologist, warns that men are half as fertile as their grandfathers were, with sperm counts dropping more than 50 percent in less than half a century.

She warns that stories we consider fictional, such as The Handmaid’s Tale, are slowly becoming reality. The award-winning Hulu show based on a book of the same name features a dystopian future where religious radicalism emphasizes enslaving the few remaining fertile women for humanity’s continued reproduction.

She warns of a number of facts including obesity, smoking, alcohol, lack of exercise, regular saunas, plastics, and chemical pollutants that directly impact testosterone and estrogen.

She cites an example of one man who’s sperm quality was deemed infertile after the stresses from a job change, a smoking partner, and a new relationship. She warns that libido is also affected by the same chemicals that impact sperm quality, while emphasizing the role of a healthy diet with fruits, vegetables, meats, and grains.

“The current state of reproductive affairs can’t continue much longer without threatening human survival. It’s a global existential crisis,” she reports.

In her book, she reports that the chemicals found in plastics, herbicides, pesticides, beauty products, and even toothpaste are responsible for decreasing libido, fertility and even smaller male genital size.

The jury isn’t out on this little fact. Multiple studies confirm the role of plastic chemicals and pollutants on genital abnormalities.

Double exposure

The danger is that men are exposed to these chemicals as they develop in the wound, and are born affected. Then they’re exposed to chemicals as an adult, before passing on lower sperm quality and genital abnormalities to the next generation.

In a new study published in the journal of Environmental Science & Technology, scientists report that over 109 chemicals can be found in pregnant women with far-reaching implications on fertility, testosterone and genitalia size. The study was conducted by scientists from UC San Francisco, which identified the chemicals with at least 42 “mystery” chemicals originating from unknown sources.

The chemicals were not only found in pregnant women, but also in their unborn children, suggesting that the mysterious chemicals can travel through the placenta and build up in a fetus.

The study raised alarms over the high concentration of chemicals, especially because pregnancy is a “critical period of development for future health risks,” they report.

The chemicals they found include common pesticides, waterproofing agents, and anti-stick coating found on cooking utensils and pots.

An earlier study from 2018 published in the journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism reports a link between chemicals used in cookware and reduced fertility in male mice.

The results are consistent with calls for awareness and urgent action raised by the scientific community, as other researchers found out that human male sperm quality has degraded by at least 60 percent since 1970.

Overlooked culprits

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDC) can be found in thousands of products including perfumes or plastics, and interfere with the body’s ability to produce natural hormones.

Some of these chemicals include:

BPA (Bisphenol A): Often found in reusable containers, water bottles and even tap water.

Pthalates: Can be found in medical devices, food packaging, fragrances, beauty products and cosmetics.