UN human rights boss Michelle Bachelet has been given a mandate to collect and preserve information and evidence of crimes related to Sri Lanka's long civil war, which ended in 2009 with the defeat of the separatist Tamil Tigers.

The Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution on Tuesday, brought by Britain on behalf of a group of countries, boosting her office's staff and powers, with a view to future prosecutions.

The vote at the 47-country forum in Geneva was 22 in favour, with 11 against including China and Pakistan, and 14 abstentions including India.

"Impunity has become more entrenched, progress in emblematic cases has stalled," British ambassador Julian Braithwaite said, presenting the text on behalf of a group that included Canada, Germany, Malawi, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

But Sri Lanka's ambassador, MCA Chandraprema, rejected the text as "unhelpful and divisive."

Asian countries including China and the Philippines closed ranks around Sri Lanka's government, while Japan abstained.

A call for sanctions on commanders