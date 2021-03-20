A minimum wage of $275 a month has come into force for all workers in Qatar, as the Gulf state overhauls its labour laws amid international scrutiny in the run up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The labour ministry "announced implementation of new minimum wage for all workers starting Saturday", state-run Qatar News Agency reported.

It became mandatory for all newly signed contracts from August 30, and will now also be compulsory for existing employment agreements.

It requires that all workers, including domestic staff, be paid at least $275 (1,000 riyals) for a month of full-time work –– equivalent to around $1.30 an hour.

Employers are also required to either provide bed and board, or an additional 800 riyal a month allowance for food and accommodation.

Previously, there was a temporary minimum wage set at $206 (750 riyals) a month.

Migrant Rights: New level is too low