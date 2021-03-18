Spanish lawmakers have legalised euthanasia and assisted suicide for people with serious and incurable or debilitating diseases who want to end their life, making Spain the fourth country in the European Union to take the step.

The lower house of parliament's vote in a final reading on Thursday was 202 in favour, 141 against and 2 abstentions.

Until now, helping someone end their life in Spain carried a jail term of up to 10 years.

"Today is an important day: we are heading towards the recognition of human rights. We are heading towards a more humane and fair society," Health Minister Carolina Darias told lawmakers.

The law, available for adults with legal residence in Spain, will take force in three months to give time to set up regional control committees which will review and authorise requests.

Public attention

Outside the parliament, groups for and against the bill demonstrated during the debate and the vote.

The new legislation faces staunch opposition from the hard right and religious groups. The far-right Vox party has said it will challenge the law before the Constitutional Court.