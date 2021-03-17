French Prime Minister Jean Castex warned that the country is entering “a kind of third wave” of infections on Tuesday, March 16.

France is struggling with a growing health crisis as infection numbers continue to rise, the Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine was suspended in at least five European countries due to side effects such as lethal blood clots. This comes as France announced the discovery of a new variant in western France that cannot be detected using the gold-standard PCR swab kit.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests check for the genetic material from the virus. The rapid antigen test, as the name suggests, checks for antigens instead of antibodies. Antigens are molecules responsible for triggering an immune system response, while antibodies are used to fight bacteria or viral infections.

The French region of Brittany saw at least 8 patients among 79 suspected infections go on to develop standard covid-19 symptoms, only to test negative for the virus. The status of their infection was only confirmed after a blood test or deep respiratory swab.

This poses serious risks to France’s neighbours. On February 28, Germany announced travel limitations on French commuters in France’s northwest region, due to the high risks of viral mutations and new variants emerging in the region.

Travellers were required to provide a negative PCR test before entering Germany, although it remains to be seen whether Germany will implement full travel restrictions in light of the new variant or if other European nations will follow suit.

France’s ministry of health reports that initial studies show the French variant did not mutate to be more contagious or severe. For public health officials, it's a race between herd immunity and a ticking clock where every covid-19 mutation could possibly see it mutate into a more virulent or dangerous virus. The ministry is also overseeing studies to determine whether vaccines are effective on the new variant, and whether antibodies from a previous coronavirus infection can stand against it.

Viruses mutate naturally, and natural selection usually takes its course. While a virus may not be well-suited to cold climates, a single random mutation could ensure that one cold-resistant or drug-resistant virus survives, spreads and becomes the dominant strain.

While there are multiple variants, three are particularly concerning to public health officials, specifically the British, South African and Brazilian variants.