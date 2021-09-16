The European Union will set out a formal strategy to boost its presence in the Asia-Pacific and counter China's rising power, although Australia's decision to cancel an arms contract with France may complicate cooperation, diplomats said.

Led by France, Germany, and the Netherlands, which first set out ways to deepen ties with countries such as India, Japan and Australia, the 27-member bloc wants to use the plan on Thursday to show Beijing that it is against the "spread of authoritarianism."

However, Wednesday's agreement between the United States, Australia, and Britain to establish a security partnership for the region and scrap a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal has damaged trust between allies, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

A spokesperson for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc had not been informed about the security partnership and was trying to find out more.

"We will have to discuss with member states to assess the implications," Peter Stano told a regular news briefing.

Plan to antagonise China

Following an initial plan in April, the EU will set out in detail how it plans to deepen ties with its allies in environmental, trade, and digital policies, as well as seeking to develop a maritime presence to keep trade lanes open.