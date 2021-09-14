When Hungary participated in the Euro 2020 tournament this June, it marked a symbolic moment for Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban’s – some believe reckless – obsession with football.

Ever since he returned to power in 2010, the nationalist strongman and his far-right Fidesz party have overseen a huge economic investment in the sport at both the national and club levels to consolidate their power in Hungary.

Much like they have with the media, Fidesz has effectively “colonised” Hungarian football: the party’s politicians and allies own eleven of the twelve clubs in the country’s top league.

The Puskas Arena national stadium in Budapest, which hosted the national team’s three games at the Euros, came with a hefty price tag of nearly half a billion euros. It is the most expensive of the at least 25 stadiums that have been built in the country since 2010.

Much of the funding for stadium projects has been funnelled from the TAO scheme, which has allowed construction firms – often linked to Fidesz – to receive generous tax breaks if companies donated money to a sports team.

The spectacle of thousands of boisterous football fans also offers a thrilling backdrop for Orban and his associates. A June article from the political weekly HVG highlighted how Fidesz politicians “tend to post more photos of the crowds gathered for the national team matches than the match itself.”

While Orban has not returned Hungarian football to its glories of the early 1950s, he has been central in linking it to a national re-awakening, steering the state’s finances away from other avenues to the one closest to his heart.

One man’s obsession

Orban’s preoccupation with football is well-known.