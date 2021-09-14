A few years ago, I received a Facebook message from a woman I did not know, or, rather, could not remember. She said that she thought we went to elementary school together during the war in Gorazde, a town in southeastern Bosnia and Herzegovina to which my family and I fled, as did many other people, from my hometown Visegrad.

I can hardly remember anyone from that — probably the most traumatic — period of my life, but we kept talking. She was also from Visegrad and she fled with her family to Gorazde in the summer of 1992. After the war, she stayed in Gorazde, got married and had two children.

“We never found my sister,” she said. “And my mother never recovered from it.” I remember I froze when I read that sentence, which has stayed with me ever since.

Visegrad was where some of the worst atrocities in Bosnia and Herzegovina took place. It was an ethnically diverse town in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina where Muslims made up the majority of the population, 63 percent, before the 1992-1995 war.

In what has come to be known as “ethnic cleansing”, Visegrad’s Bosnian Muslim population was almost completely erased. The town’s 13,000 Muslims had been either killed or expelled.

To this day, many of the survivors are still searching for the remains of their loved ones, hoping that the river Drina or a former neighbour will help uncover the truth of what had happened to them. But families also have to fight one more battle: for truth and memory. The committed crimes and their experience have been continuously denied, minimised, relativised and belittled.

Evidence

From May 1992, Bosnian Muslims, particularly men, but women and children too, were slaughtered at Visegrad’s famous 16th-century Mehmed Pasa Sokolovic bridge, which served as inspiration for Yugoslav author Ivo Andric’s novel, The Bridge on the Drina, and thrown into the river.

On two distinct occasions, on June 14 and 27, 1992, more than 120 civilians, mostly the elderly, women and children, including a two-day-old infant, were locked in houses: one on Pionirska Street in Visegrad and one in the Bikavac area. They were then set ablaze. Those who tried to escape through the windows were shot by soldiers. Only six managed to survive the Pionirska Street fire and only one from the Bikavac fire.

Hundreds of women were detained and mass-raped at the spa hotel in Visegrad, called Vilina Vlas. Several women, unable to endure the relentless abuse, jumped out of the hotel’s glass-covered balconies and killed themselves, while others were killed, “suffocated in a system of gas pipes at the hotel”, thrown into the Drina river or burned alive.

One victim, 17 at the time, told the Washington Post that she was taken to Vilina Vlas by Milan Lukic, a leader of a Bosnian Serb paramilitary group, with her 15-year-old sister and an 18-year-old friend. They were separated and locked in different rooms. A few hours afterwards, she was raped by Lukic, who told her she was lucky to be with him, since she could have been thrown into the river with rocks tied around her ankles. She heard a loud cry “when the door across the hall was opened,” and recognised her sister’s voice. She never saw her again.

After raping the 17-year-old, Lukic returned her to her family. The family stayed in Visegrad as long as they could, hoping that her sister would be returned too. After her mother went to the police station almost every day for a month, Lukic said to her: “What do you want? At least I returned one of your daughters.”