WORLD
3 MIN READ
Qatar calls for 'national reconciliation' in Afghanistan
Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Doha would "support all efforts that would achieve national reconciliation in Afghanistan".
Qatar calls for 'national reconciliation' in Afghanistan
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends a joint news conference with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha, Qatar, September 13, 2021. / Reuters
September 13, 2021

Qatar's foreign minister called for "national reconciliation" in Afghanistan as a "safety valve" for the country's stability during a meeting with his French counterpart in Doha.

Qatar has long acted as a mediator on Afghanistan, hosting the Taliban's talks with the United States under former president Donald Trump, and then with the now deposed pro-western Afghan government.

Qatar would "support all efforts that would achieve national reconciliation in Afghanistan," said Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

"We believe that national reconciliation is the only safety valve for Afghanistan's stability in the future," he added.

Formal recognition

Sheikh Mohammed on Sunday became the most senior foreign leader to visit the Taliban government, meeting new Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund, according to the Taliban.

On Monday Sheikh Mohammed said that discussions about whether the Taliban should be recognised diplomatically were redundant and the emphasis should be on engagement.

The Taliban has yet to receive formal recognition from any United Nations member state, including Qatar.

READ MORE: UN seeks millions in Afghanistan aid at Geneva conference

Recommended

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that questions remained about the Taliban's promises on women's education and rights.

"There have been (Taliban) declarations but no action yet," said Le Drian.

"We are keeping up pressure at all levels for them to deliver on their promises."

Tensions have simmered in Afghanistan since the US completed its withdrawal last month, with sporadic street protests erupting in cities and armed resistance to Taliban rule persisting in the Panjshir Valley.

Alongside its engagement with the Taliban, Qatar has also supported tens of thousands of Afghans who were evacuated in the final weeks of the US presence as they are processed before heading to other nations.

Dozens of French nationals have been evacuated from Afghanistan via Doha on Qatari planes, prompting Le Drian to thank the Qatari government.

He confirmed that there were "very few" French nationals still stranded in Afghanistan, saying that they only numbered in the tens.

Some 2,800 people were evacuated from Afghanistan by France, including 2,600 Afghans, Le Drian said.

READ MORE: Taliban: Afghan women can study in gender-segregated universities

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump issues executive order that pledges US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan