The election race is starting to heat up as both Le Pen and Hidalgo seek to break new ground by becoming France’s first female president after two rounds of voting in April next year.

The two women joined a growing list of challengers to President Emmanuel Macron and have started to gain popularity through their campaign pledges.

Although it is difficult to predict who will emerge victorious, these two potential candidates are currently leading the pack.

The far-right National Rally's Marine Le Pen

The 53-year-old far-right leader kicked off her campaign in the southern city of Frejus with her typically anti-migrant views promising to impose harsh measures in certain parts of France which she described as 'Talibanised'.

Le Pen vows to defend individual liberties and strives to capitalise on the backlash against Macron's vaccine mandate policy, which requires people to show evidence of vaccination, a negative PCR test or recovery from Covid-19 before being granted access to certain spaces like restaurants, bars and other indoor venues.

However, she hasn’t taken a strict anti-vaccination stance so as not to alienate pro-vaccine sections of the country by saying: “We’re not against vaccines but, we believe in vaccine freedom - everyone should be able to choose for themselves.”

Intriguingly, Le Pen has altered her image slightly in this election period. She has been wearing light blue instead of her signature dark blue style to showcase a less partisan and rigid vision. The hope is that she can appeal to a moderate voter base, according to her special councillor Philippe Olivier.

She temporarily handed over the party's leadership to Jordan Bardella, spokesman of the National Rally, while she is on the campaign trail.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo

Meanwhile, Hidalgo announced her candidacy in the Normandy city of Rouen, invoking her Hispanic roots and her family’s immigrant status.

She became the first woman to govern the French capital, Paris, back in 2014. And now, she is the favourite to win the Socialist Party nomination.