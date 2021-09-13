North Korea has test-fired what it called a new type of "long-range cruise missile" over the weekend, the country's state Korean Central News Agency reported amid a long standoff with the United States over denuclearisation.

The test launches, which took place on both Saturday and Sunday, were observed by high-level officials, KCNA said early on Monday, adding that the tests had been carried out "successfully".

The missiles travelled for 7,580 seconds along "oval and pattern-8 flight orbits" above North Korea and its territorial waters, and hit targets 1,500 kilometres (about 930 miles) away, KCNA said.

The report called the missile a "strategic weapon of great significance", adding that "in all, the efficiency and practicality of the weapon system operation was confirmed to be excellent".

It also said the development of the missile system held "strategic significance", giving North Korea "another effective deterrence means" for protecting the state and aiding in "strongly containing the military manoeuvres of the hostile forces".

READ MORE:North Korea tests new guided missile as Biden warns of consequences

North seeking to develop smaller bombs

It is unclear whether North Korea has mastered the technology needed to build warheads small enough to be carried on a cruise missile, but leader Kim Jong Un said earlier this year that developing smaller bombs is a top goal.

South Korea's military did not disclose whether it had detected the tests, but said on Monday it was conducting a detailed analysis in cooperation with the United States.

The Pentagon said the missile tests posed "threats" to the country's neighbors and beyond.

"This activity highlights DPRK's continuing focus on developing its military program and the threats that poses to its neighbors and the international community," the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement, using the North's official name.

The test launches came just a few days after a scaled-back parade in Pyongyang to mark the 73rd anniversary of the country's founding.

The North normally showcases missiles – whether real or models – at such parades, but this time, the biggest weapons on display were artillery pieces dragged by tractors.

The weekend missile test launches are the first by North Korea since March.

Pyongyang has not carried out a nuclear test or an intercontinental ballistic missile launch since 2017.