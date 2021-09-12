Pakistan's government has presented a 131-page dossier detailing a series of atrocities committed by the Indian government in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan's foreign minister, presented the dossier during a joint press conference in Pakistan's capital city Islamabad, along with the Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Moeed Yusuf.

The dossier contains incriminating audio, video and documentary evidence on gross human rights violations, war crimes, genocide, and torture against the Kashmiris by India in Kashmir.

The foreign minister said the government has decided to compile it following the Indian government's crackdown that followed the death of Kashmiri resistance leader Syed Ali Geelani, including charging members of his family under an anti-terror law for raising anti-India slogans and wrapping his body in the Pakistani flag.

"We decided that considering the situation there, and the kind of government's thinking present there, we should play our role and unveil the real face of this government [India] claiming to be the world's biggest democracy before the world," Qureshi said at the press conference, according to Pakistan's oldest daily, Dawn.

The dossier's three chapters include one on war crimes by the Indian army, a second on the local resistance movement, and a third on demographic change.