Russia and Belarus have further developed their relations by signing economic deals and the continuation of Moscow’s efforts to militarise Minsk.

The two countries have agreed on all 28 Union State programs, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced after talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday.

Union State programs are designed to unify the legislation of both countries.

"It is about 28 so-called Union State programs aimed at harmonizing Russian and Belarusian laws in various areas of the economy, ensuring equal conditions for the activities of the two countries’ economic entities, forming common financial and energy markets and a common transport space, as well as at developing and implementing a common industrial and agricultural policy.” Putin said while announcing all the 28 programs are agreed.

"The plan is that they will be approved at a meeting of the Union State Council of Ministers in Minsk tomorrow and after that, they will be submitted for approval to the Supreme Council of the Union State that is expected to hold a meeting before the end of the year," the Russian President added.

Within the Union State, both countries have reached an agreement to integrate their national payment systems and create a single space to facilitate customs and taxation.

"The general guidelines for the formation of a single monetary policy in the future have been determined. [This includes] implementation of currency regulation, integration of national payment systems and creation of a single payment space within the Union State," the Russian leader said.

Together with ensuring fair competition and enhancing business activities, the single payment system is expected to fight money laundering and the financing of crime, including terrorism.