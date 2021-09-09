Taliban has banned civilian protests across the country and warned violators of "severe legal action" after days of demonstrations that have brought heavy-handed assaults on protesters, especially women who have marched to seek equal rights and opportunities.

The Interior Ministry of the new Taliban government issued an order on Wednesday to end all protests in the country — unless demonstrators get prior permission, including approval of slogans and banners.

"Timings and other details must be shared with the relevant authorities at least three hours in advance and approval must be obtained," the ministry said in a statement, adding the protesters will then be provided with security.

According to the order prior authorisation will be needed from the Justice Ministry –– and violators "will face severe legal action".

And "for the time being", demonstrations are not allowed –– at all.

The announcement of the government on Tuesday night was a key step in the Taliban's consolidation of power over Afghanistan, following a stunning military victory that saw them oust the US-backed administration on August 15.

Since then small groups of women have staged rallies in three cities, including Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif and Kabul, demanding that their rights be protected.

After the Taliban seized Panjshir province on Monday, demonstrations were held in Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif.

It's unlikely the women who have been leading near daily protest demanding their rights from the country's new rulers will be allowed to protest under the new rules.

In the words of the ministry's statement: "It i s announced to all citizens not to attempt at the present time to hold any demonstrations under any name whatsoever."

Organisers call off protests

Protest organisers cancelled rallies in Kabul on Thursday after the Taliban's announcement.

There was a noticeably stronger Taliban presence on the streets of Kabul as armed fighters –– including special forces in military fatigues –– stood guard on street corners and manned checkpoints, according to AFP journalists.

An organiser of a protest outside the Pakistan embassy –– where gunmen sprayed shots into the air on Tuesday to disperse a rally –– told AFP on Thursday it had been cancelled because of the overnight ban.

At the site of another planned protest in the city, there were no signs of a demonstration.

'Rollbacks on women's rights'

The United Nations women's agency in Afghanistan has said every day it is receiving reports of "rollbacks on women’s rights".

The complaints range from women barred from going to work without a male guardian or even leaving their homes to attacks on centers helping women who flee violence and on girls' and coeducational schools.

Alison Davidian, deputy Afghan representative for UN Women, said in a video briefing from Kabul that "the lack of clarity of the Taliban's position on women's rights has generated incredible fear –– and this fear is palpable across the country."

The last time the Taliban ruled Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001, women were banned from work and girls from school.