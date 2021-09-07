Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signed new legislation that changes the rules of content moderation on social media, a move that critics argue could hinder the fight against disinformation.

Goes into effect immediately

The decree goes into effect immediately, but must be ratified by Congress in order to become law.

It aims to combat "the arbitrary and unjust deletion of accounts, profiles and content by providers," the federal communications secretariat said.

Far-right leader Bolsonaro, who has himself had content removed from his social media accounts for spreading disinformation about Covid-19, says that the suspension or removal of accounts and content that various platforms have subjected him and some of his supporters to is "censorship."

'Just Cause'

The new provision establishes a series of hypotheses for which there would be "just cause" to remove content or suspend users -- such as committing crimes or inciting violence -- and imposes new rules for platforms to do so.

"This provisional measure significantly hinders our ability to limit abuse on our platforms," a Facebook spokesperson told AFP. "We agree with legal experts and specialists who view the measure as a violation of constitutional rights."