WORLD
3 MIN READ
Multiple casualties after rebels ambush convoy in DR Congo
Suspected Ugandan rebels belonging to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) set fire to 16 vehicles in DRC's northeastern Ituri province, leaving at least 10 people dead.
Multiple casualties after rebels ambush convoy in DR Congo
Congolese Army Soldiers and UN troops inspect an ambush site on the road between Beni and the Ugandan border town of Kasindi, on April 9, 2021 in Kilya, Rwenzori Sector, DR Congo. / Getty Images
September 1, 2021

Rebels in eastern Congo ambushed a stalled civilian convoy that was under military escort on Wednesday, killing 10 people and abducting more than a dozen hostages, the army said. 

The attack took place after the convoy had stopped to repair one of the vehicles, Captain Jules Ngongo, spokesman for the Congolese army in Ituri province, said. 

At least ten people were killed when suspected Ugandan rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) set fire to 16 vehicles in the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) volatile northeastern province, reported Anadolu Agency. 

READ MORE: How Uganda has helped turn DRC’s vast gold reserves into a nightmare

"We call on people to remain calm and to trust their army because it is difficult to fight the terrorists, but we will fight for peace to return as soon as possible,” Ngongo said.

The latest attack, though, prompted more outcry in eastern Congo, where civilians say the rebel group known as ADF is stepping up its attacks.

Recommended

“What is the purpose of our army? How can a convoy of civilian vehicles be attacked when they were secured by the army? Without capturing even one rebel?” said Christian Munyanderu, coordinator of a local human rights group.

The ADF, or Allied Democratic Forces rebels, trace their origins to nearby Uganda and have long carried out attacks in eastern Congo, at times bringing gunfire to the city center of Beni.

READ MORE: ADF militia kills scores in eastern DRC

The ongoing attacks there have repeatedly prompted anger about the inability of the Congolese army and UN peacekeepers to stop the violence.

Fears have deepened ever since ADF reportedly pledged its allegiance to Daesh though the exact ties between the two groups remain murky.

Daesh’s Central Africa Province claimed a suicide bombing at a busy intersection in Beni earlier this year. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order that pledges US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission