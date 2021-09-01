Rebels in eastern Congo ambushed a stalled civilian convoy that was under military escort on Wednesday, killing 10 people and abducting more than a dozen hostages, the army said.

The attack took place after the convoy had stopped to repair one of the vehicles, Captain Jules Ngongo, spokesman for the Congolese army in Ituri province, said.

At least ten people were killed when suspected Ugandan rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) set fire to 16 vehicles in the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) volatile northeastern province, reported Anadolu Agency.

"We call on people to remain calm and to trust their army because it is difficult to fight the terrorists, but we will fight for peace to return as soon as possible,” Ngongo said.

The latest attack, though, prompted more outcry in eastern Congo, where civilians say the rebel group known as ADF is stepping up its attacks.