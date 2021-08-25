WORLD
Uganda takes dozens of at-risk Afghan refugees on US request
Kampala receives 51 refugees following a request from Washington to temporarily host people fleeing Afghanistan, with officials saying the country will shelter up to 2,000 people fleeing the Taliban takeover.
People try to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 16, 2021. / Reuters
August 25, 2021

A flight carrying dozens of Afghan evacuees has touched down in Uganda where they will be given temporary refuge, government and diplomatic officials said.

"The Government of the Republic of Uganda this morning received Fifty One (51) evacuees from Afghanistan who arrived aboard a privately chartered flight at the Entebbe International Airport," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said it followed a request from the US government to temporarily host "at-risk" Afghan nationals and others who are in transit to the United States and other destinations worldwide.

One of the world's largest refugee hub 

The US embassy in Kampala thanked Uganda for its "generosity and hospitality toward these communities".

"The Government of Uganda and the Ugandan people have a long tradition of welcoming refugees and other communities in need," the embassy posted on Twitter.

In evacuating Afghans who previously worked with its forces, the US has sought third countries to house refugees while their applications are processed.

Uganda hosts one of the largest refugee populations in the world –– nearly 1.5 million, mostly from neighbouring countries including Somalia, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, and Burundi.

Most live in large refugee settlements in the sparsely populated north of the country but around 81,000 urban refugees live in the capital Kampala.

Aid agencies have repeatedly said that the international response to support refugees in Uganda, a country of about 44 million people, has been underfunded.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
