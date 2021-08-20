TÜRKİYE
Turkey's Erdogan, Greece's Mitsotakis discuss Afghanistan, migration
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlined that the new government to be formed in Afghanistan should be inclusive and reflect the diversity of the Afghan people.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis voiced their hopes for a smooth transition in Afghanistan as it once again goes through a critical period after the Taliban take the helm of the war-torn country. / AA
August 20, 2021

The president of Turkey and premier of Greece have discussed recent developments in Afghanistan and the issue of migration in a phone call.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis voiced their hopes for a smooth transition in Afghanistan as the war-torn country is once again going through a critical period, according to a statement issued by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Unless a transition period is ensured, migration pressures which had already reached high levels, will present a serious challenge for all, Erdogan told Mitsotakis, said the statement.

'Inclusive' government

The Turkish president also underlined that the new government to be formed in Afghanistan should be inclusive and reflect the diversity of the Afghan people.

Taliban seized control of Afghanistan after taking Kabul on August 15, with the president and other top officials leaving the country.

The unexpected power grab has triggered a rush to flee Afghanistan, including civilians who assisted foreign soldiers or groups and now fear Taliban retribution.

