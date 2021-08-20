Israel and Qatar have agreed on a United Nations-led mechanism to transfer aid from the Gulf state to the Palestinians in Gaza who urgently need relief after surviving the devastating Israeli airstrikes in May.

Aid disbursement after the Israeli attacks were blocked by Tel Aviv, which blamed Hamas rulers for accessing funds for military purposes.

Impoverished people of Gaza who are squeezed into a tiny Gaza strip rely on external humanitarian aid as Israel turned the enclave into an open air prison in 2007 by imposing a tight blockade.

In a statement Thursday, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Thursday that under the new mechanism “financial aid will be transferred to the Gazan people by the UN directly to their bank accounts, with Israel overseeing the recipients".

He said Israel was also negotiating with the Palestinian Authority (PA), which controls some areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on the establishment of "an alternative mechanism for the transfer of funds (to Gaza) under their supervision".

Distribution of aid