TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan: Turkey won't become Europe's 'refugee warehouse'
Faced with a potential new migration wave from Afghanistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the EU to shoulder the responsibility for Afghans fleeing the Taliban and warned that his country won’t become Europe’s “refugee warehouse.”
Erdogan: Turkey won't become Europe's 'refugee warehouse'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference after the Cabinet meeting at Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on August 19, 2021. / AA
August 19, 2021

Turkey’s president affirmed his country's commitment to Afghanistan's “stability and security” and said Ankara could hold talks with the Taliban.

"We will also meet with the government to be formed by the Taliban if necessary, and discuss our mutual agendas," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, following a five-hour Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex in the capital of Ankara.

The Taliban seized control of Kabul on Sunday, forcing President Ashraf Ghani and other top government officials to leave the country.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkey welcomes moderate stance Taliban taken so far

'Refugee warehouse'

Recommended

Erdogan called on European nations to shoulder the responsibility for Afghans fleeing the Taliban and warned that his country won’t become Europe’s “refugee warehouse."

“We need to remind our European friends of this fact: Europe — which has become the center of attraction for millions of people — cannot stay out of (the refugee) problem by harshly sealing its borders to protect the safety and well-being of its citizens,” Erdogan said.

“Turkey has no duty, responsibility or obligation to be Europe’s refugee warehouse,” Erdogan said.

READ MORE: UN calls for ban on forced returns of Afghans to conflict-torn nation

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam