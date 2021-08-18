As Taliban forces took over the Afghan capital Kabul, the world watched the dramatic and rushed evacuation of US diplomats and citizens by the military flights, leaving thousands of their Afghan associates in the lurch.

It is still uncertain how many Afghan refugees the US will take following the Taliban takeover.

Recently, the reports emerged that the US Department of Defence could give asylum to 30,000 Afghan refugees “in the immediate future” and host them at US Army garrisons in Texas and Wisconsin.

The majority of Afghans who will be accepted into the US will be those who were employed by the US military in Afghanistan and eligible under the Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs).

The reports have not been confirmed by the US authorities yet. What is clear, however, is that the US administration is trying to send asylum seekers to a third country.

East African country Uganda said Tuesday that it had agreed to temporarily take in 2,000 Afghan refugees as a response to an official request from the US.

The US made the request on Monday to its ally President Yoweri Museveni, who agreed to house the Afghan asylum seekers for “three months” before Washington resettled them elsewhere.