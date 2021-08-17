Afghans, particularly those who worked on human rights or with the United States, are worried about leaving behind a digital footprint that can be used by the Taliban to track them down.

The insurgent group, which took over the capital Kabul earlier this week, has announced a general amnesty for everyone.

But people who have lived through the Taliban rule in the 1990s have a hard time believing that the group won't resort to punishments that included amputations and public lashings.

"It's very important we talk to Afghans on the ground. I think there's something terribly wrong with how some media organisations are presenting Taliban — as they are now modern and somehow changed," Nighat Dad, a Pakistani digital rights activist, told TRT World.

In the last few days, some Afghan NGO workers have approached Dad asking her how to erase their digital profiles.

After the US forces invaded Afghanistan in 2001, they hired thousands of locals to work as translators and contractors at military bases.

Washington-backed organisations such as USAID hired Afghans to promote girls education and democracy.

Some foreign-funded programmes were specifically aimed at promoting arts, culture, music and media freedom — many of which the Taliban previously banned in its 90s regime.

The desperation of the Afghans, including those who worked with US and its NATO allies, became apparent for the world to see when thousands of people flooded the Kabul airport, some trying to cling to the landing gear of military planes and falling to their death.

A US-based advocacy Human Rights First has published a Farsi-language version of its guide on how to delete digital history — that it had produced last year for activists in Hong Kong — and also put together a manual on how to evade biometrics.

For instance, the guide shares resources on how to delete Twitter and Facebook posts.