Turkey is in talks with all parties in Afghanistan, including the Taliban.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Turkey views messages from the Taliban group positively.

"We would like to say that we welcome the messages given by the Taliban so far," said Cavusoglu.

Speaking at a news conference in Jordan on Tuesday, Cavusoglu said Ankara would continue talks with the United States and other allies over the security of Kabul airport and the transition in Afghanistan.

Evacuation flights would continue as the airport was secured, he said.

Turkey, which planned to take control of the airport after NATO's withdrawal, scrapped the plans on Monday.

Turkey will continue to support Afghanistan's economic development, stability and peace, Cavusoglu said.

