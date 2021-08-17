TÜRKİYE
Cavusoglu: Turkey in talks with Afghan parties, including Taliban
Turkey’s FM Mevlut Cavusoglu says Ankara welcomes the Taliban group’s “positive messages” to the international community following their seizure of power in Afghanistan.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman al Safadi attend a joint news conference in Amman, Jordan on August 17, 2021. / AA
August 17, 2021

Turkey is in talks with all parties in Afghanistan, including the Taliban. 

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Turkey views messages from the Taliban group positively. 

"We would like to say that we welcome the messages given by the Taliban so far," said Cavusoglu.

Speaking at a news conference in Jordan on Tuesday, Cavusoglu said Ankara would continue talks with the United States and other allies over the security of Kabul airport and the transition in Afghanistan. 

Evacuation flights would continue as the airport was secured, he said.

Turkey, which planned to take control of the airport after NATO's withdrawal, scrapped the plans on Monday.

Turkey will continue to support Afghanistan's economic development, stability and peace, Cavusoglu said.

Kabul embassy moved to Kabul airport

Turkey relocated its embassy staff to the airport as Taliban forces moved in on the capital over the weekend, and evacuated more than 300 Turkish nationals from Afghanistan.

Cavusoglu earlier had said Turkey's embassy in Kabul would continue its operations.

All necessary measures have been taken regarding Turkey's diplomatic missions and personnel in Afghanistan, he said.

While some Turkish citizens are leaving Afghanistan amid the latest developments with the Taliban, Cavusoglu said there are Turkish citizens who wished to remain in the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
