At least 1,297 people have died after a powerful earthquake struck Haiti over the weekend, the country’s civil protection agency said in an update that almost doubled the earlier number of fatalities.

“The human toll of the earthquake has risen to 1,297 dead on August 15,” the agency said on Sunday in a situation report, also updating the number of injured in Saturday’s quake from at least 2,800 to more than 5,700.

Haitians have laboured overnight to pick through shattered buildings in search of friends and relatives trapped in the rubble after a devastating earthquake struck the Caribbean country on Saturday.

Southwestern Haiti bore the brunt of the blow, especially in the region in and around the city of Les Cayes.

READ MORE:Haiti searches for survivors after massive deadly quakeChurches, hotels, hospitals and schools were badly damaged or destroyed, while the walls of a prison were rent open by the violent shudders that convulsed Haiti

"We need to show a lot of solidarity with the emergency," said Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry, a neurosurgeon who was thrust to the forefront of the troubled country after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7.

At the Vatican, Pope Francis urged nations to send quick aid.

"May solidarity from everyone lighten the consequences of the tragedy," he told pilgrims and tourists at his Sunday blessing in St. Peter's Square.

READ MORE:More than 300 people killed as massive earthquake slams Haiti

Sleeping in open