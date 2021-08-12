Israel has officially opened a liaison office in Morocco on the sidelines of a visit by its foreign minister after relations with the North African country were normalised last year.

In December 2020, Morocco became the fourth Arab country that year to establish ties with Israel after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

"Historic moment: we have inaugurated the Israeli representation in Morocco during a solemn ceremony," the Jewish state's top diplomat Yair Lapid wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

The office was opened in a low-key ceremony in the capital Rabat, in the presence of Morocco's minister for African affairs, Mohcine Jazouli.

Lapid also wrote that President Isaac Herzog invited King Mohammed VI to visit Israel, in a letter delivered to his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.

At the end of 2020 Israel's former premier Benjamin Netanyahu had also invited the monarch to visit, but no official response to the invitation was forthcoming.

READ MORE: Morocco, Israel sign several deals to mark FM Lapid's historic visit

'Real benefits for both sides'

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Lapid's trip "significant for Israel, Morocco, and the broader region".

"The United States will continue to work with Israel and Morocco to strengthen all aspects of our partnerships and create a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous future for all the people of the Middle East," Blinken said in a statement.