Pandemic aside, the Tokyo Olympic Games were unlike any we’ve seen before. It was the first where athletes — particularly women of Colour — reclaimed their bodies from the subtle objectification of a sports industry that makes unending demands on their physical and emotional wellbeing.

From Naomi Osaka lighting the torch to Simone Biles taking time out to focus on her wellbeing, women of Colour in the spotlight are displaying a new kind of bravery. The bravery to say my body is mine, not yours. The bravery to not do what they're told. The bravery to say no.

This is unprecedented.

Unsurprisingly, some right-wing commentators are against this, seeing these women’s display of needing boundaries as an act of disrespect to the Olympics or even disloyalty to the country.

On the Ben Shapiro Show, the host suggested our modern notions of bravery and success get shifted to accommodate who we do and don’t like.

But the language of winning at all costs has a long and cliched place in our rhetoric on victors and champions. To go against this rhetoric takes courage. Knowing when to stop takes humility. Doing this knowing the full weight of judgment the global media has for perceived “weakness” takes a sense of purpose and alignment.

More so, I can’t help but feel there are racist and misogynistic undertones to much of the reactions. Women’s bodies are still treated as objects for judgment by society. People of Colour are often fetishised for their physicality. Combine the two, and there is a deep-rooted (and often subconscious) ‘misogynoir’.

Matthew Hughey, a sociologist at the University of Connecticut, notes that at the turn of the century, when people of Colour started to be recognised in professional sports, many commentators started to emphasise white cognitive superiority in contrast to the supposedly savage physical superiority of people of Colour.