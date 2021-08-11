Facebook removed hundreds of anti-vaccine accounts after finding them linked to a Russian advertising agency.

“We removed 65 Facebook accounts and 243 Instagram accounts from Russia that we linked to Fazze, a subsidiary of a UK-registered marketing firm, whose operations were primarily conducted from Russia,” the social media platform said in a report on Tuesday.

“Fazze is now banned from our platform. This cross-platform operation targeted audiences primarily in India, Latin America, and to a much lesser extent the United States. We found this network after reviewing public reporting about an off-platform portion of this activity.”

Labelling the operation a “disinformation laundromat,” the social media network said the fake accounts have spread misinformation about Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

The move came after last month's BBC report revealed that influencers were offered money to spread false information about vaccines.

In May 2021, when a number of countries, including India, the United States, and others in Latin America, were reportedly discussing the emergency authorization of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, an anti-vaccine campaign targeting the two vaccines suddenly popped up, even sharing a fake AstraZeneca document to sully the company's reputation.

One influencer with more than 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube, Mirko Drotschmann, said he was asked to say that the death rate among people who had the Pfizer vaccine was almost three times more than the AstraZeneca jab.

Facebook stated this was the second wave of a collective disinformation campaign on Western vaccines, saying that the network carried out another campaign in November last year. One of the bizarre claims that came out of such campaigns was that the AstraZeneca vaccine can turn humans into chimpanzees.

A Change.org online campaign targeting these vaccines followed, generating a debate amongst those who were concerned about the Covid-19

vaccine safety. The unfounded claims also appeared on Reddit and Medium. But despite hashtags and multiplatform efforts, the campaign failed to gain major traction.