After spending days hiding out in his home, Habibullah and his family finally managed to flee their village in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province.

The 38-year-old fled to the southeastern province of Khost with eight of his relatives, as Taliban fighters battled government forces for more territory.

"The fighting was intense. Many people were killed and many more were wounded. There was no hospital in the area to treat the injured," Habibullah told TRT World.

"Many homes were also destroyed in bombardment."

Fighting in Afghanistan has escalated since May, when the US-led military coalition began its final stage of withdrawal set to be completed before the end of the month.

The UN has estimated that since the beginning of the year nearly 400,000 Afghans have been internally displaced within the country – some 244,000 since May alone.

The rise in displaced people has increased international calls for pressure to stop the Taliban assault.

“Markets have been destroyed and are now mostly closed, leaving families without anywhere to get food,” Save the Children group’s country director Christopher Nyamandi said.

At least 27 children have been killed across the country in the past three days, the group added.

The UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, said that at least 183 deaths and 1,181 injuries among civilians in the cities of Lashkar Gah, Kandahar, Herat and Kunduz alone has been recorded since Monday.

She cautioned that those were only confirmed casualties and “the real figures will be much higher".

Hamayon Najmi, 43, and his family of eight, fled from Badakhshan province to the capital Kabul, where he is living the city's main downtown park, Shahr-e-Naw with limited access to water and food.

