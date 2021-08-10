The Taliban has seized two more Afghan provincial capitals – including one just 200 kilometres from Kabul - taking the number of major cities to have fallen to the insurgents during the past one week to eight.

Farah city, capital of the same-named province, and Pul-e-Khumri in Baghlan fell within hours of each other, officials in both centres said on Tuesday.

"The Taliban are now in the city," Baghlan MP Mamoor Ahmadzai told AFP. "They have raised their flag in the main square and on governor's office building."

The Taliban had earlier during the day claimed their seizure in separate tweets.

"This afternoon the Taliban entered the city of Farah after briefly fighting with the security forces. They have captured the governor's office and police headquarters," Shahla Abubar, a member of Farah's provincial council said on Tuesday.

Taliban forces now control 65 percent of Afghan territory, are threatening to take 11 provincial capitals and are trying to deprive Kabul of its traditional support from national forces in the north, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes for the relative safety of Kabul and other centres as the Taliban launched their blitz last Friday targeting the capitals cities of several provinces.

Six of the other provincial capitals to have fallen since Friday are in the country's north with the insurgents setting their sights on Mazar-i-Sharif, the region's biggest city.

Its fall would signal the total collapse of government control in the traditionally anti-Taliban north.

Government forces are also battling the militants in Kandahar and Helmand, the southern Pashto-speaking provinces from where the Taliban draw their strength.

The United States, due to complete a troop withdrawal at the end of this month that will end its longest war, has largely left the fighting to the Afghans.