BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Turkey's Trendyol boosts value to $16.5B
Trendyol, one of Turkey's best-known e-commerce platforms, serves more than 30 million shoppers, delivering more than 1 million packages, from groceries to clothes, per day.
Turkey's Trendyol boosts value to $16.5B
The logo of Turkey's leading fashion e-commerce company Trendyol is pictured at the entrance of the company's headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey, June 22, 2016. / Reuters Archive
August 10, 2021

Turkish e-commerce firm Trendyol, backed by Chinese internet giant Alibaba, said it had entered into agreements to raise $1.5 billion from a number of high-profile investors, valuing the company at $16.5 billion.

Trendyol, one of Turkey's best-known e-commerce platforms, has drawn backing from foreign investors and holds a leading position in Turkey's fragmented e-commerce market.

The round was co-led by General Atlantic, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, as well as Princeville Capital and sovereign wealth funds, ADQ (UAE) and the Qatar Investment Authority, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"The funding proceeds will support Trendyol's growth both within Turkey and internationally," the company's founder Demet Suzan Mutlu said.

Over 30 million shoppers

Recommended

Trendyol will set aside some of the proceeds to expand support services built around e-commerce and "create new export channels for Turkish merchants and manufacturers," chairman Evren Ucok said.

Founded in 2010, Trendyol serves more than 30 million shoppers, delivering more than 1 million packages per day from groceries to clothes.

The company also provides logistics, payment and other support services to make e-commerce more attractive for shoppers.

In June Reuters reported, citing sources, that the company was in talks to raise funds.

Explore
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister