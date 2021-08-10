Turkish e-commerce firm Trendyol, backed by Chinese internet giant Alibaba, said it had entered into agreements to raise $1.5 billion from a number of high-profile investors, valuing the company at $16.5 billion.

Trendyol, one of Turkey's best-known e-commerce platforms, has drawn backing from foreign investors and holds a leading position in Turkey's fragmented e-commerce market.

The round was co-led by General Atlantic, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, as well as Princeville Capital and sovereign wealth funds, ADQ (UAE) and the Qatar Investment Authority, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"The funding proceeds will support Trendyol's growth both within Turkey and internationally," the company's founder Demet Suzan Mutlu said.

Over 30 million shoppers