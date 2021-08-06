There is growing opposition amongst member countries in the African Union (AU) after Israel was admitted as an observer.

Africa's top three economies and most influential countries Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa have strongly come out against Israel's admittance in the body even as observers.

In a strongly-worded statement, South Africa said that it's "appalled at the unjust and unwarranted decision of the AU Commission to grant Israel observer status in the African Union."

So far, 17 African countries have expressed their opposition to the move, including countries like Zimbabwe, Algeria and Liberia.

According to local Algerian media, the country's Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said he would "not stand idly by in front of this step taken by Israel and the African Union without consulting the member states."

Algeria is now in the process of rallying other African states in a bid to build a coalition and change the constitution of the African Union so that non-African countries can not hold any status.

For Israel, being admitted to the 55-member bloc is a significant political victory given that it's been trying to enter since 2002.

Tel-Aviv enjoyed observer status in the predecessor Organization of African Unity until 2002 until that organization dissolved itself, becoming the African Union.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid celebrated the victory as an important step in strengthening the country's international position.

Most African states now have diplomatic ties with Israel - but that wasn't always the case. After the Yom Kippur War in 1973, African states, except four, cut their diplomatic ties - only gradually restoring them over two decades.

Over the last two decades, Israel has made Africa a priority country for its business interests and in a bid to garner lobbying power in international organizations.