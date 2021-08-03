Simone Biles has won a bronze medal in balance beam, her first of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The American gymnastics star finished on Tuesday behind gold medallist Guan Chenchen and silver medallist Tang Xijing both of China.

A week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health, Biles drilled a slightly altered routine on Tuesday.

Biles, using a routine that ended with a double-pike dismount - no twisting required - posted a score of 14.000.

She couldn't spin

A week ago, her internal wires got crossed when she hopped on uneven bars during practice. Suddenly, she couldn’t spin. She could barely move.

She still doesn’t quite know why. And if she’s being honest, the wires still aren’t reconnected. She’s not sure when they will be.

READ MORE: US swimmers Dressel, Ledecky win gold again at Olympic pool

“It was something that was so out of my control,” Biles said.